Nicollet Island
Minneapolis, Minnesota
(612) 331-1800
Lobster Week

Close the Season in Style

For over a decade, the Nicollet Island Inn has celebrated the unofficial end of the holiday season with Lobster Week!

Join us this season from January 9 through January 19 to celebrate the last hurrah of the holiday season with a five-course Lobster Tasting Menu.  It’s a decadent feast to close out a season of celebration.

The Lobster Week menu is a 5-course lobster feast for only $75. Or add paired wines for $105. But if you purchase in advance, you can get Lobster Week Dinner for 2 for over 40% OFF the regular price!  Click the button below to get your Lobster Week discount.

Below is a preview of this year’s Lobster Week menu!  Click “Book A Table” above to make your reservation.

Visit The Inn

Stay, dine and celebrate at the Nicollet Island Inn.

95 Merriam St.
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Telephone: (612) 331-1800
