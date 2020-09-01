Lobster Week
Close the Season in Style
For over a decade, the Nicollet Island Inn has celebrated the unofficial end of the holiday season with Lobster Week!
Join us this season from January 9 through January 19 to celebrate the last hurrah of the holiday season with a five-course Lobster Tasting Menu. It’s a decadent feast to close out a season of celebration.
The Lobster Week menu is a 5-course lobster feast for only $75. Or add paired wines for $105. But if you purchase in advance, you can get Lobster Week Dinner for 2 for over 40% OFF the regular price! Click the button below to get your Lobster Week discount.
Below is a preview of this year’s Lobster Week menu! Click “Book A Table” above to make your reservation.
Visit The Inn
Stay, dine and celebrate at the Nicollet Island Inn.
95 Merriam St.
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Telephone: (612) 331-1800
Hours
Nic Gift Cards
Give a Nicollet Island Inn Gift Card and give the gift of new memories. The Gift Card can be used throughout the entire property.